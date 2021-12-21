KGF 2 partners with Khushi Advertising

Khushi Advertising Ideas have been conferred exclusive sponsorship rights for the movie.
Following the huge announcement about the theatrical release date of KGF Chapter 2, Khushi Advertising Ideas has announced that they have been a conferred exclusive sponsorship rights for the movie. The conclusion of this two-part magnum opus is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2022 and is one of the year's most anticipated films.
Vijay Kiragandur, producer – Hombale Films, commented, “When the release date for KGF Chapter 2 was announced, it was met with a huge level of curiosity and excitement as fans couldn’t wait to see superstar Yash donning his angry young man avatar once again. The excitement this time round is double as fans are eager to see Sanjay Dutt’s intimidating ‘Adheera’ on the big screen. There has been a tremendous response not just from the audience, but also from brands who would like to be associated with KGF Chapter 2. We have roped in Khushi Advertising to bring in sponsorships. We are confident that they will be able to draw the right kind of associations for our movie.”
Vishnu Telang, CEO – Khushi Advertising, exclaimed, “We are delighted to be a part of KGF Chapter 2! KGF Chapter 1, a masterpiece like never before, created new records at the box office. The lead actor Yash became a huge sensation with a fan following not just in Karnataka or the Southern states, but in the Hindi-speaking markets as well. The protagonist–antagonist duo of Yash and Sanjay Dutt is a powerful package and we are already seeing a lot of interest from brands who would like to be associated with the movie.
Khushi is the leading ambient media agency in India. Over the years, we've expanded our footprint to 21 cities across India, serving over 2000 clients. We are the most preferred partner of leading malls, cinemas and airports for bringing in media asset revenues. Digital marketing is another addition to our services’ kitty. With KGF Chapter 2, we have entered the movie marketing business and it is a watershed moment for Khushi. It promises to be an exciting journey and we are looking forward to bringing brands on board for this mega-blockbuster.”