KGF 2 partners with Khushi Advertising

Vijay Kiragandur, producer – Hombale Films, commented, “When the release date for KGF Chapter 2 was announced, it was met with a huge level of curiosity and excitement as fans couldn’t wait to see superstar Yash donning his angry young man avatar once again. The excitement this time round is double as fans are eager to see Sanjay Dutt’s intimidating ‘Adheera’ on the big screen. There has been a tremendous response not just from the audience, but also from brands who would like to be associated with KGF Chapter 2. We have roped in Khushi Advertising to bring in sponsorships. We are confident that they will be able to draw the right kind of associations for our movie.”