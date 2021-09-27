Khatabook aims to digitise services for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises

Sharing the reason behind getting Dhoni for the ad and the insight behind it, Yadav says, “We got Dhoni on board last year because he fits in for what our brand stands for. Trust and reliability are the things we were looking for in our brand ambassador. The insight for our recent campaign was the need to digitise the small businesses even further, because of COVID. Easy access to business accounts is a need that our app solves and Dhoni, as ‘Dhande ka doctor’, prescribes these solutions to business owners.”