Kühl Fans announced as title sponsor for Hotstar OTT’s 'Caught & Bold'

Mahesh Gupta, chairman and MD of KENT RO Systems, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to partner with Hotstar OTT as the title sponsor for ‘Caught & Bold.’ This collaboration perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to innovation and excellence. With Kühl fans, we aim to provide our customers with smart, stylish, and energy-efficient solutions that enhance their everyday lives, much like how ‘Caught & Bold’ will enhance the cricket-watching experience for fans.”