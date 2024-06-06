Kühl Stylish Fans is the title sponsor of DD Sports' cricket analysis show 'Fourth Umpire'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kühl Stylish Fans announces its title sponsorship of the popular cricket analysis show Fourth Umpire on DD Sports. The show provides comprehensive pre, mid, and post-match coverage with insights from renowned experts.
"Cricket is a religion in India, and we want to be part of the fervour by sponsoring 'Fourth Umpire'," said Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Kent RO Systems. "Just as the game demands stamina and endurance, our new Kühl smart fans provide powerful airflow efficiently, making them an ideal companion for avid fans."
Kühl Fans has recently introduced its latest range of smart and stylish BLDC ceiling fans. These energy-efficient fans offer up to 65% savings on power consumption while elevating interior aesthetics with their elegant designs.
Made in India by Kühl's R&D team, BLDC fans offer an extended service life compared to traditional induction motors. With an international footprint in sight, Kühl aims to contribute significantly to the 'Make in India, Make for World' mission through its innovative offerings.
The title sponsorship of the cricket analysis show Fourth Umpire allows Kühl Fans to engage with a wide audience of sports enthusiasts while the smart fan launch reaffirms its position as a pioneering brand in the energy-efficient home appliances segment.