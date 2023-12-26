Khushi Advertising unveils a marketing spectacle for Salaar– Ceasefire

The campaign’s centrepiece is a 120 feet cut-out of the lead actor, Prabhas dominating prominent malls in Mumbai.
Salaar – Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, featured an extraordinary marketing campaign crafted by Khushi Advertising.
Khushi planned a promotional campaign to captivate audiences with a motive to redefine movie marketing. It has previously worked with Hombale films to market films like KGF 2 and Kantara.
From the towering 120 feet cut-out of Prabhas that commanded attention in popular malls, to the dominating omnipresence across major cities in India, the campaign immersed audiences in the Salaar movie. The agency planned a 360-degree marketing campaign and executed it across the targeted regions in India.
Vijay Kiragandur, producer, Hombale Films, said, "A film starring superstar Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel demanded a compelling and immersive promotional campaign. We have worked with Khushi for our past projects including KGF 2 and Kantara and we have confidence and trust in their marketing and media capabilities."
Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising expressed gratitude and excitement. He added, “On behalf of Khushi, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Hombale Films for trusting us. Expectations were running high and we wanted to shoulder the responsibility of running the marketing campaign with aplomb. We knew we had to design a marketing plan that would not only spread awareness and excitement for Salaar but would also leave an everlasting impact on the audience. The campaign’s centerpiece was the breathtaking, tallest-ever 120 ft. cut-out of the lead actor, Prabhas dominating prominent malls in Mumbai, transforming these popular shopping and entertainment hubs into immersive experiences. We also created a moving-media spectacle with cabs promoting the movie.”
The overall media-mix for the campaign included popular TV news channels, radio, OOH, coffee shops, malls, airports and other media to grab maximum attention.