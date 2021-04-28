Kia Motors India rebrands as Kia India; gets new logo and slogan

Kia India introduced the company’s refashioned logo and brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’.
Kia India has announced the relaunch of its brand in the country. India is the first country, outside South Korea, to witness the relaunch. Kia India, which is wholly owned by Kia Corporation, just introduced the company’s refashioned logo and brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’.
The company’s name has changed from Kia Motors India to Kia India (dropping the word ‘Motors’).
The compact SUV Seltos and the subcompact crossover SUV Sonet, both of which are updated for the Indian market under the newly stylised logo, will be unveiled in the first week of May 2021.
The new Kia logo resembles a handwritten signature. The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia’s “commitment to bringing moments of inspiration”, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand and, more importantly, what it offers to the customers.
Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, “This is a proud and historic moment for us, as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously.”
To strengthen its reach, Kia is expanding its strong network to 360 touch points covering 218 cities, including Tier-III and select Tier-IV towns by the end of this year.