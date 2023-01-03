Killer Jeans to be official kit sponsor for Team India Cricket Team by replacing MBL

MPL had a contract with BCCI until December 31 2023, but the company decided to pull the deal early.
The Team India has on-boarded Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent company of Killer jeans as a new kit sponsor by replacing Mobile Premier League (MBL).
The clothing brand logo will be visible on the jersey of the players.
The news came when the Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture on the Internet with the teammates Arshdeep Singh, Umraan Malik, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Now, the Killer Jeans brand will officially be their kit sponsor till the end of this year i.e until December 31, 2023.
"BCCI received an email communication from MPL sports on 2.12.2022 seeking a complete assignment (team + merchandising) at full value to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, a fashion wear brand, for the period from 1.12.2023 to 31.12.2023," a note from the BCCI read, according to a report by news agency PTI
With the upcoming back-to-back home series and the women's away calendar, it was suggested that the current arrangement should not be hampered as it involves performance gear for the national teams. We have asked MPL sports to continue the association at least until 31.3.2023 or look for a partial assignment that would involve only the right chest logo but not the kit manufacturing agreement," the report mentioned.
Team India will play with their new jersey in the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Killer Jeans was also the title sponsor of India- Bangladesh series in December, 2022.