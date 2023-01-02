Kimberly-Clark relaunches its diaper brand Huggies with the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort®’ range in India

Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly – Clark India on the relaunch said, “Huggies as a brand has always strived to go the extra mile to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Through extensive consumer research, we realized that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are proud to introduce the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort®’ to our Indian consumers to help babies and their parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood. Our research showed that 9 out of 10 moms feel that Huggies is more comfortable than their regular diaper which reinforces the trust that consumers have on this iconic brand.”