Kimirica partners with Netflix’s Bridgerton for fragrance collection

Luxury lifestyle brand Kimirica has entered a pop culture collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland’s global series Bridgerton, marking its first fragrance-led partnership with an international entertainment property.

The limited-edition Kimirica x Bridgerton collection draws from the show’s narrative and visual world, translating themes and moods into a range of fragrance-based bath, body and home products. Rather than a conventional licensing exercise, the collaboration is positioned around scent as a central storytelling element.

The collection is built around three fragrance profiles. Mayfair Soirée features citrus notes balanced with cedar and is designed for daytime use. Lady in Silver centres on white wisteria and is intended for softer, everyday moments. Midnight Masquerade offers a deeper blend of neroli and thyme, extending into evening-oriented formats such as candles and room sprays.

Products in the range include body and hand washes, lotions, body mists, soy candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, hand caddy sets and curated gift formats. Body mists form a key focus within the collection, reflecting growing consumer interest in lighter fragrance formats that can be used throughout the day.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rajat Jain, co-founder and CEO, Kimirica, said: “With Kimirica x Bridgerton, we wanted to create something truly larger than life. Fragrance has always been our strongest expression, and this collaboration allowed us to build an entire world around it, one that feels emotional, immersive, and indulgent at every touchpoint.”

Design elements across the collection draw on Regency-era influences, with illustrated artwork, metallic detailing and muted colour palettes. The packaging has been developed to balance display value with everyday usability.

Kimi Jain, co-founder and head of Brand Experience, said: “A truly premium product is a holistic experience. It cannot force a choice between luxury, wellness, and responsibility. This collection reflects our belief that indulgence today must be thoughtful, where design, fragrance, formulation, and ethics coexist seamlessly.”

All products in the collection are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested and IFRA certified. The formulations are manufactured in India and exclude SLS and parabens, aligning with the brand’s broader focus on responsible sourcing and in-house production.

The collaboration reflects a wider shift in how Indian lifestyle brands are engaging with global entertainment properties, placing greater emphasis on narrative depth, design coherence and category expansion rather than short-term novelty.