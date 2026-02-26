Kingfisher joins Karan Aujla’s P POP Culture Tour 2026

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries has signed on as co-presenting Partner for Karan Aujla’s P POP Culture India Tour 2026.

As part of the partnership, the brand will have an on-ground and digital presence across the tour. The collaboration includes three brand films featuring Aujla, who reinterprets the ‘Oo La La La Le O’ jingle in Afro, Punjabi and Funk styles.

The tour will travel to multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow between February and April 2026.

Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer, United Breweries, said: “Music is a powerful cultural connector and a core passion point for our consumers. At Kingfisher we have always believed in creating moments that unlock fun and bring people together. Through our three brand films with Karan Aujla, we are reimagining our iconic Oo La La La Le O jingle across different music styles bringing a fresh cultural expression of Good Times to life. Our association with Karan Aujla’s P POP Culture India Tour allows us to integrate this philosophy seamlessly into one of the most exciting music movements in the country today while building deeper cultural relevance with audiences across India.”

Karan Aujla, global music artist said: “Partnering with Kingfisher was destiny. Music and celebrations have always been part of our DNA, and it felt magical being part of the Good Times! Reimagining ‘Oo La La La Le O’ in my own style, across different sounds and genres, was a real creative high. I got to bring my energy to something iconic — respect the legacy, but still make it feel fresh and true to who I am. It’s not just a remake. It’s a new vibe. Look out for your King of Good Times at the P Pop Culture Tour hitting your cities soon.”