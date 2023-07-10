Kingfisher's launches online merchandise store KF.LIFE

"Kingfisher is one of the most iconic brands of India and we are launching an exclusive brand store for our fans. They can buy Kingfisher branded merchandise from KF.LIFE, a collection that has been made keeping in mind the exploratory mindset of our new age audience. Our collaboration with The Fantam allows us to deliver desirable and high-quality products that stays true to the iconicity of Kingfisher”, stated Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer.