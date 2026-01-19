Kobalt partners with Madverse Music Group for global publishing deal

Kobalt has announced a global publishing partnership with India-based Madverse Music Group, a music distribution and publishing company working with independent artists and labels across India and South Asia.

Under the partnership, Kobalt will provide global publishing administration services to Madverse’s network of songwriters, composers and producers. This includes royalty collection, metadata management and access to sync opportunities across more than 180 territories.

Madverse Music Group operates a technology-led platform supporting over 150,000 independent artists and labels in the region. The collaboration is intended to address gaps in international royalty collection and publishing infrastructure for Indian and South Asian creators.

Commenting on the partnership, Madverse CEO Rohan Nesho Jain said: “This partnership with Kobalt represents a pivotal moment in our mission to empower India’s independent music community. For too long, Indian creators have left money on the table simply because the infrastructure to collect global royalties was broken and almost nonexistent. Publishing royalties are essentially a musician’s pension fund – they generate income long after the initial release, sometimes for generations. Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring that Indian independent artists can finally access and protect these earnings seamlessly, no matter where in the world their music is played. This is about more than just collecting royalties; it’s about building sustainable careers and giving our artists the financial foundation they deserve. When independent voices are properly compensated and protected, the entire music ecosystem becomes richer and more diverse.”

Simon Moor, managing director APAC at Kobalt, said: “Madverse has built an impressive ecosystem that supports one of the most dynamic independent music communities in the world. By combining their creator-first approach with Kobalt’s global publishing infrastructure, we’re committed to ensuring Madverse songwriters and producers have the resources, accuracy, and reach they need to succeed on an international scale.”

According to the companies, creators on the Madverse platform will continue to retain ownership and creative control of their work while accessing publishing support through Kobalt’s global systems.