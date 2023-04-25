Kohler India partners up with Tilt Brand Solutions

Kohler India has tasked Tilt Brand Solutions to help it build and grow the brand in India. Mumbai-based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.
Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership has been entrusted with conceiving, creating and executing an always-on brand and communication programme for Kohler’s entire portfolio.
Parveen Gupta, head marketing, Kohler India said, “The most admired and recommended international brand in the bathroom industry, Kohler continues to invest in brand building efforts, so as to showcase Kohler's design leadership and bring alive a unique and innovative product proposition for consumers. Tilt Brand Solutions with its robust strategic approach and a proven track record of creating clutter-breaking creative solutions makes this a great partnership".
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder & group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures added, “It is an exciting moment for us as we embark on this journey, to build for a global giant like Kohler, deeper roots in India. Kohler has entrusted us to help build and strengthen their exciting brand; and we are both thrilled about and grateful for the faith placed in us.”