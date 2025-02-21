Kolkata Knight Riders teams up with SIX5SIX as the ‘Official Kitting Partner’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending IPL champions, have partnered with SIX5SIX as their Official Kitting Partner. The collaboration aims to strengthen the team's connection with fans through design and branding.

SIX5SIX will design KKR’s on-field jerseys, travel gear, and fan collections, reflecting the team’s identity. The goal is to offer fans stylish, high-quality, and affordable merchandise. The collection will combine teamwear, streetwear, and activewear.

“We’re beyond excited to join forces with Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise that has always stood for excellence and unity,” said Avni Aneja, co-founder and creative director of SIX5SIX. “Our philosophy is about more than just designing apparel but weaving a narrative that resonates with every KKR supporter. We can’t wait to share what we've created and watch the KKR family embrace it.”

Binda Dey, group CMO of Knight Riders Sports, added, “At KKR, our fans are at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with SIX5SIX aligns perfectly with our vision of blending top-tier craftsmanship with a design sensibility that speaks to our young, fashion-forward fan base. Together, we aim to create more than just merchandise but also craft memorable moments and a deeper emotional connection with our supporters.”