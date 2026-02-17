KRAFTON India names Yashasvi Jaiswal as brand ambassador for real cricket

KRAFTON India has appointed cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal as the brand ambassador for its mobile gaming franchise, Real Cricket. The announcement is accompanied by the release of a campaign film centred on the moments before the first ball of a match.

The film draws parallels between on-field preparation and competitive gameplay within the Real Cricket app. Shot in a broadcast-style format, it focuses on themes such as discipline and match readiness.

Jaiswal will also feature within the game interface, appearing across Quick Match, Test Match and RC Pass modes. Players can select him as part of the Rajasthan Royals team within the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal said: "The preparation happens long before the first ball is bowled. Real Cricket captures that intensity - the focus, the strategy, the pressure of every decision. It's a platform that lets fans step into that mindset, and I'm proud to be part of a franchise that takes the sport as seriously as we do on the field."

Anuj Sahani, head – KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator & director, Publishing, said: "Yashasvi represents everything Real Cricket stands for - discipline, preparation, and performance under pressure. His journey mirrors the ethos we've built into the game: that success in cricket, whether on the field or on the screen, comes from understanding the sport deeply and respecting the craft. As we scale Real Cricket from a beloved homegrown franchise into a mainstream cricket platform, we needed an ambassador who embodies authenticity and resonates with the generation that plays as much as they watch. Yashasvi is that connection - a young, relatable cricketer whose mindset aligns perfectly with how millions of Indians now experience their favourite sport: interactively, strategically, and with genuine competitive intent."

The film is live on Real Cricket’s Instagram and YouTube channels. Real Cricket is among India’s long-running mobile cricket gaming titles and features licensed teams, motion-captured animations and season-based gameplay elements.