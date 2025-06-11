Krishna Anand and Abhishek Abrol launch experiential marketing venture, Bread Butter Jamm

Krishna Anand, a serial entrepreneur, and Abhishek Abrol, formerly a VP of operations and experiences at Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV), have announced the launch of Bread Butter Jamm. The new entity is a full-service marketing communications firm focused on experiential marketing.

Bread Butter Jamm aims to provide brands with immersive experiences, integrated storytelling, and communication strategies. The firm's services include experiential events, brand storytelling, corporate engagement, travel-led experiences, and digital strategy.

The founders state that the firm's approach to experiential marketing involves designing experiences intended to engage audiences comprehensively.

Krishna Anand, co-founder of Bread Butter Jamm, has a background in brand communications and experiential marketing, with previous ventures including Allign Marketing Agency and KA Media. He is noted as a Times Young Leader and a Forbes-featured entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in developing marketing solutions.

Abhishek Abrol, also co-founder of Bread Butter Jamm, brings two decades of experience in brand communications, events, and CX-led strategy, having worked with firms such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Peak XV.

Commenting on their collaboration, Anand stated, "Abhishek would often challenge how I approached a brief. We came from very different schools of thought, but somehow the end result was always sharper when both perspectives were in the mix."Abrol added, "What excited me was how naturally our differences became a creative advantage. Where Krishna is solutions-first, I tend to explore the story, and somewhere in between, we found a rhythm that just worked."

The firm is positioned to operate in the experiential marketing sector.