Kriti Sanon named Dreame’s first brand ambassador in India

Dreame Technology, a household appliance manufacturer, announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. The partnership with Kriti Sanon marks a step in Dreame Technology’s plan to expand in India. The company aims to offer smart cleaning and personal care products for consumers looking to simplify daily tasks.

Advertisment

Manu Sharma, managing director of Dreame India, said, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Kriti Sanon into the Dreame family. Her keen interest in technology and forward-thinking mindset align with our vision of redefining Indian homes through intelligent solutions and products. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge innovations in India, her association will reinforce Dreame as the preferred choice for those who appreciate smart living and superior performance. India is an integral part of Dreame's global expansion strategy - it represents a high-growth market, driven by an evolving consumer base increasingly embracing modern, technology-first lifestyles."

As the face for Dreame, Kriti Sanon will champion the brand’s range of smart home cleaning appliances and grooming products. This includes intelligent robotic vacuums for hands-free home maintenance, high-performance cordless stick vacuums for seamless cleaning, versatile wet and dry vacuums that handle both spills and dust and grooming products including high-speed hair dryers designed for styling. All Dreame products are available on Amazon India.

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, "I am excited to be a part of Dreame Technology, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of blending innovation with convenience. My lifestyle is fast-paced, and having smart solutions that take care of everyday tasks makes all the difference. With Dreame’s smart cleaning and personal care appliances, I can focus on what truly matters while the technology handles the rest."

As the face for Dreame, Kriti will be featured in digital, print, and TVC campaigns.