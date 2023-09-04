Kriti Sanon's beauty venture 'Hyphen' launched in partnership with Conran Design Group and PEP Technologies

The skincare industry can often be confusing for consumers with all the complex terminology, and making them choose between nature-based products which might not be as effective, and science-driven brands which can be quite intimidating. Hyphen wants to bridge this gap by offering straightforward yet effective solutions to skincare goals, harnessing the power of nature and science. Their primary mission is to provide budget-friendly beauty solutions, with products ranging from Rs 449 to Rs 649.