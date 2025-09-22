Kurkure marks 25th anniversary with new millet-based Jowar Puffs

PepsiCo India’s homegrown snack brand Kurkure is marking its 25th year with a new innovation – the launch of Kurkure Jowar Puffs. With this, Kurkure steps into India’s millet-based snacking category by bringing together millets with the taste and excitement of Kurkure. Baked (not fried), Kurkure Jowar Puffs offer consumers a fun, flavorful way to enjoy familiar ingredients in a modern format with the tagline Isse Achcha Kya Hoga?

Advertisment

India’s food culture is evolving, with consumers rediscovering traditional ingredients, seeking mindful snacking options, and embracing homegrown brands that strengthen local communities and the economy. These shifts, combined with the spotlight on millets, present an opportunity for PepsiCo India to reimagine heritage grains for today’s generation.

For 25 years, Kurkure has been Made in India – created, developed, and nurtured for Indian consumers. Building on this legacy and consumer understanding, Kurkure Jowar Puffs reflect the brand’s ability to fuse innovation with India’s culinary heritage, while celebrating PepsiCo India’s vision of catering to the “Many Indias” across regions, tastes, and cultures.

Sharing her thoughts, Aastha Bhasin, Director Marketing – Kurkure and Doritos, PepsiCo India, said: “At PepsiCo India, consumer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do. Our vision is to continually innovate for evolving consumer tastes and preferences, while staying rooted in India’s rich culinary traditions. With Kurkure® Jowar Puffs, we are reimagining a time-honoured grain in a format that is both accessible and irresistibly fun, a true expression of “Isse Achcha Kya Hoga”. This launch is a testament to our commitment to delight consumers while championing ingredients that resonate with India’s heritage and future.”

Backed by extensive R&D and consumer insight, this launch reinforces Kurkure as a brand in the Indian snacks category by expanding into the millet segment, while leveraging its scale and accessibility to bring innovation to millions of households.

Kurkure® Jowar Puffs will be available in INR 10 and INR 20 packs across North, West, and East India, through modern and traditional retail, e-commerce platforms, and quick-commerce apps. The launch will be supported by a robust media plan spanning TV, digital, and retail touchpoints.