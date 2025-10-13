Kusha Kapila & Niharika NM lead Bata India’s festive campaign

This festive season, Bata India steps into a stylish new chapter with the Brighter Moments collection and campaign. The collection blends modern styles with timeless comfort, designed to make Diwali and the festive season shine.

Leading the campaign are two of India’s most-loved modern-day muses, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who front Bata’s 360-degree campaign. The campaign spans multiple touchpoints, creating a cohesive, high-impact presence across both traditional and digital platforms.

As part of Bata’s global Make Your Way campaign, Brighter Moments is more than a festive launch. It marks a shift in the brand’s journey, celebrating individuality, spontaneity and culture, while showing how a heritage name can embrace experimentation and continue to set the style agenda.

For her

Designed for modern celebrations, the women’s footwear line-up features metallic mules that shimmer with every step, and embellished heels that deliver sophisticated sparkle. From intimate Diwali dinners to glittering nights out, these are festive essentials reimagined for comfort and confidence.

For him

The men’s collection showcases sleek derbys and rich tan loafers – refined yet relaxed styles that bring polish to every look. Whether it is a traditional gathering or a modern celebration, these pairs promise style that keeps pace with every moment.

On the launch of the campaign, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Bata India, said, “Brighter Moments is not just a festive collection; it is a reflection of our continued pivot towards a style-first, storytelling-driven brand image. This campaign is rooted in cultural relevance and creative experimentation, brought to life across multiple touchpoints."

The Brighter Moments collection starts at INR 799 and is available at Bata stores across India and online at bata.com.