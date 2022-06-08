Kwality Wall’s introduces interactive gaming experience on the cinema screen of Inox

The unique Multiplayer Onscreen Game brings alive the 3 layers of Trixy Cheesecake Dessert.
Kwality Wall’s, an Indian household name for frozen desserts and ice creams, today announced its association with INOX to introduce ‘Trixy CineGame’ - India’s first gaming experience on the cinema screen. Having withstood the worst of the pandemic, multiplexes are now enjoying better footfalls as much-awaited films with glorious star cast are being released. Equally, the scorching summer heat has brought back the joy of eating ice creams outside home. Kwality Walls launched a unique 3 layered dessert called Trixy Blueberry cheesecake cup to bring in the year 2022. The association of the two brands is a great way to not only create an unforgettable cinema experience for INOX’s audience but also the perfect launch pad for and promoting the Trixy launch for Kwality Walls in a unique way.
Kwality Walls Trixy Cheesecake is designed to give a parlour like experience at home with 3 exquisite layers – Crunchy Cinnamon cookie, Creamy cheesecake dessert and a delicious blueberry sauce. The unique Multiplayer Onscreen Game brings alive the 3 layers of Trixy Cheesecake Dessert.
The unparalleled and interactive gaming experience allows movie goers in Mumbai & Delhi to play a multiplayer game called Trixy CineGame through their mobile phone. All one needs to do is join the game through their mobile phones on the CineGame App which they can download easily. The winners will receive surprise gift bags from Kwality Wall’s, but everyone is surely in for a great time.
Speaking on the occasion, Maya Ganapathy, general manager, Kwality Wall's, India said, “Kwality Walls is all about fun and celebrating small joys in unique ways. We thrive in bringing innovative flavours and designs to our consumers every year through our ice creams and frozen desserts. One such launch this year is the Trixy Blueberry Cheesecake cup, a melange of delectable flavours and textures which brings together the blueberry and cheesecake trends that have swept India’s dessert lovers. We needed a partner to introduce this unique product in an engaging and equally unique way and who better that INOX to play this role! Cinema is a great place to embrace innovation and interactivity and we are glad to associate with a like-minded partner like INOX to bring this launch to life on the big screen.”
“At INOX, we are always upbeat about leveraging technology while providing our audience with experiences that engage and entertain them and brings value to our advertising partners. We are taking the ‘captivating’ cinema feel to the next level by introducing a unique playing concept of ‘CineGame’, making the breaktime Ad-free and fun for the audience. This collaboration with Kwality Walls is a revolutionary step to make numerous touchpoints of the cinema journey, more innovative, engaging, and memorable.” added, Anand Vishal, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd.
“The Trixy Cheesecake CineGame experience is a winner because it brings together the 3 passions of Movies, Food & Gaming this summer said Ajay Mehta, Senior Vice-President, Mindshare Content+ and Partnerships. Recreating the Trixy 3 Layer product experience through a larger-than-life gaming format that is sure to thrill audiences.”
“ITV is proud to introduce CineGame, a first of its kind Cinema Gaming Experience at multiplexes this summer. We are happy to have Kwality Walls premiering the technology at INOX multiplexes. A truly innovative media format that would help brands reinforce their propositions through interactive brand experiences” said Ajay Mehta, Founder and Managing Director, iTV & Managing Director, Kinetic India.