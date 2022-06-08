Kwality Wall’s introduces interactive gaming experience on the cinema screen of Inox

Speaking on the occasion, Maya Ganapathy, general manager, Kwality Wall's, India said, “Kwality Walls is all about fun and celebrating small joys in unique ways. We thrive in bringing innovative flavours and designs to our consumers every year through our ice creams and frozen desserts. One such launch this year is the Trixy Blueberry Cheesecake cup, a melange of delectable flavours and textures which brings together the blueberry and cheesecake trends that have swept India’s dessert lovers. We needed a partner to introduce this unique product in an engaging and equally unique way and who better that INOX to play this role! Cinema is a great place to embrace innovation and interactivity and we are glad to associate with a like-minded partner like INOX to bring this launch to life on the big screen.”