Kwality Wall’s launches a new ice cream brand - The Dairy Factory

In a move to diversify its offerings, Kwality Wall’s has launched a new brand - The Dairy Factory, a range of slow-churned ice creams. Available in four popular variants - Vanilla, Butterscotch, Mango, and Chocolate, these party packs and decadent tubs will be available at all nearby stores and quick commerce platforms.The brand has also launched a campaign to promote this new range.

Made in small batches with fresh milk swirled into a lusciously creamy line of 100% ice cream, enthusiasts can now revel in the euphoria of a timeless dessert from the house of Kwality Wall’s. The slow churning process positions this range as an ideal choice to make any occasion special.

Toloy Tanridagli, head of ice cream business, HUL, said, “We are on a mission to put smiles on people’s faces and have been consistently investing in innovations so that we have something for everyone. Today, Kwality Wall’s provides a complete and varied range of delights to address consumer needs, right from luxurious ice creams to accessible multi-format frozen desserts and more. The Dairy Factory’s slow churned ice creams are a wonderful innovation range made with real dairy and premium ingredients which come together through a slow churn process. The differentiated technology enhances the experience, marrying traditional nuances with modern preferences.”

Starting with classic flavour profiles, The Dairy Factory will be available across the country.