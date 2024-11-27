Laksh Pal Singh joins PokerBaazi as new team pro and brand ambassador

PokerBaazi, a Poker platform, announces the addition of Laksh Pal Singh, an Indian Poker professional, to its Team Pro lineup. Laksh’s inclusion supports PokerBaazi’s goal of promoting poker as a skill-based sport in India, backed by his experience in high-stakes tournaments. Laksh discovered poker in 2015 during his auditing career and has since become a key figure in the Indian poker scene. He was mentored by Aditya Agarwal and recently won season 1 of The Circuit, a tournament with top Indian poker players.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Laksh shared, “Joining PokerBaazi as a Team Pro is a dream come true. I am honoured to contribute to the growth of Poker in India and mentor budding players while representing a platform that truly revolutionizes the Poker experience.”

As a PokerBaazi Team Pro, Laksh will mentor new talent, create content, and help grow the poker community in India. He joins Abhishek Goindi to support the next generation of players.

Navkiran Singh, CEO and co-founder of Baazi Games, remarked, “Having Laksh Pal Singh join PokerBaazi reflects our dedication to making Poker a mainstream sport in India. His passion and success resonate with our values, and we are confident that his association will inspire a new wave of talent.”