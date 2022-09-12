Lambretta's comeback in India: Is the brand still relevant?

The Italian brand is set to enter the Indian market in an all-new electric avatar.
The popular scooter brand from our grandparents' generation - Lambretta (pronounced as 'Lumretta') - is all set to enter the Indian market in an all-new electric avatar. The retro scooter from Italy, has partnered with Bird Mobility for its comeback in India.
With the electric vehicle (EV) sector gaining popularity in India, brands like Ambassador and Chetak are also re-launching EV versions of their upcoming models.
As per media reports, Lambretta electric scooters will come in high-end models. They are expected to cost around 20% over and above the most expensive models available in the market. The Lambretta electric scooter will be showcased to the public at the Milan Motorcycle Show in 2023 and the same model will be produced in India a year later, in 2024.
The brand is planning to recreate the magic of its past. In an interview, Walter Sheffrahn, owner of Innocenti SA, which owns Lambretta, said that the brand's entry into India, could potentially double its footprint in the country. But will the brand be able to find its target audience in India again?
Sharing her views on Lambretta's relevance and target audience in India, Nisha Sampath, brand consultant and founder, Bright Angles Consulting, says, "A brand like Lambretta, which has been absent from the Indian market for a long time, lives in the residual memory of the consumers. People may have heard of such brands, but don't have a strong association with them."
She adds, "The broader market for Lambretta would be the 18-30 age group - that is the audience for the scooters category. So, if the brand wants to create a connection with this generation, then it has to do much more than create nostalgia. The brand needs to find the strength in its legacy that will be relevant to a younger generation."
So, how will Lambretta stand out from popular brands, like Honda, Okinawa and Ather that are driving the future of EV, with better choices?
Sampath responds, "In the automobile category in India, the value of money, fuel efficiency and cost of fare are important factors for youngsters. So, standing out against competitors, like Honda, will be a big challenge for Lambretta."
Venu Gopal Nair, CEO, Ideascape Communications, mentions, "Lambretta's hold on EV is still unknown. The current generation isn't aware of the brand. It is not seen as a leader in electric scooters. So, what (new) is it going to bring?"
According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the India EV market size was valued at $681.51 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from $1,415.65 million in 2022 to $47,292.45 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of around 65% during the forecast period.
With most companies looking to introduce electric cars, bikes and scooters, the auto industry is now going through a revolution.
Additionally, other than Lambretta, many iconic brands are looking for revival by leveraging nostalgia. But does nostalgia work in a category like scooters?
Sharing his Lambretta's nostalgia factor, Tarun Singh Chauhan, brand consultant, TSC Consulting, says, "Lambretta is an iconic brand. We grew up with two brands, i.e., Lambretta and Chetak. Lambretta was the most sturdy and cheap vehicle of our time. Even today, almost everyone in smaller cities like Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Udaipur and Bengaluru, knows Lambretta. It will come back with a bang!"
Nair, on the other hand, points out, "Nostalgia in a category of scooters/bikes, is very unlikely. Nostalgia can be leveraged only for a small section of people. Several brands have made a comeback in order to succeed. But Royal Enfield is the only one whose comeback was a success."