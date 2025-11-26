Laqshya Media Group launches ‘Laqshya StoryWorks'

Laqshya Media Group has launched a new content vertical, Laqshya StoryWorks, marking an expansion of the group’s capabilities in original IP, branded content and digital-first storytelling.

Advertisment

The move aligns with the group’s broader shift towards integrated content development as brands increase investment in long-form and multi-platform narratives. The new unit will work across fiction, non-fiction, digital video formats and AI-enabled storytelling, with distribution planned across OTT, social media, broadcast and on-ground platforms.

Speaking about the development, Alok Jalan, chairman and managing director, Laqshya Media Group, said, “We see a tremendous opportunity at the intersection of content, technology and branding. Content marketing and IP creation are fast becoming essential parts of the media mix.



Laqshya StoryWorks gives us a creative powerhouse to produce long-form shows, short-form videos, and experiential storytelling that resonate with today’s consumers. It will allow us to harness emerging creative tech to produce compelling narratives for audiences, which in turn empowers our clients to connect with consumers in novel ways. This launch aligns perfectly with our vision of creativity and innovation driving measurable impact for brands.”

Kudesia takes on the role with over 25 years of experience across television, digital, print and radio. Prior to joining Laqshya, he headed special projects and branded content at ABP Network and previously worked with Times Television Network in leadership roles.

Jalan added, “Ravi’s expertise in driving both branded content and strategic partnerships will help him operate on both sides of the table. With Ravi’s track record of building revenue-focused content ecosystems, we are confident to grow this vertical exponentially.”

Kudesia said, “Content is the next frontier for brand engagement, and Laqshya StoryWorks hits the mark at just the right time. We aim to create content that is not only creatively superb but also backed by strategy and data to deliver measurable outcomes for brands. I’m excited to assemble a talented team and shape this vertical into a market leader in content innovation.”

Kudesia will report to Atul Shrivastava, director and CEO of Laqshya Media Group. The company notes that several content projects are currently in development.