Lauritz Knudsen is the new principal partner of Mumbai Indians

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly known as L&T Switchgear), an electrical and automation company and a unit of the Schneider Electric group in India, today announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians as their principal partner. As part of this partnership, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will prominently appear on the front of the Mumbai Indians' official jersey and training apparel, reaching fans at Wankhede and the team's 50 million global fan base, starting in the 2025 season.

Advertisment

Rajat Abbi, VP – global marketing and chief marketing officer of Schneider Electric, Greater India, said, “Mumbai Indians exemplify the passion, focus, and relentless pursuit of excellence that resonate deeply with us at Lauritz Knudsen. With the launch of our new brand identity and our steadfast commitment to driving the nation’s growth, this partnership symbolises a strong synergy of trust and a shared vision between two iconic brands. In the long term, we see this collaboration as a catalyst—not just amplifying the unifying energy of cricket, but also advancing our mission to empower Bharat and contribute to shaping the New India.”

This partnership signifies a step forward, combining Lauritz Knudsen’s expertise with the dynamic energy of the team. Both brands aim to leverage this partnership to engage millions of fans globally.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, “We are thrilled to welcome Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation as our principal partner—a brand that embodies innovation and performance. This partnership is built on the strong heritage of Lauritz Knudsen and the cricketing legacy that Mumbai Indians have crafted over the years. Together, we aim to build on the shared values that unite us, with our fans always at the heart of everything we do.”