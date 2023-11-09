Lavie becomes a multi-category brand with its foray into the category of watches

Lavie steps into the world of timepieces with the launch of its Women's Watches collection. Priced at INR 5,999, these elegantly designed watches showcase Lavie's commitment to style and innovation. The collection consists of five unique designs, each meticulously created to redefine fashion trends. Ranging from the elegance of Luna to the nature-inspired Venus, and the everlasting charm of Iris Classic, to the glamour of Grace and the self-assuredness conveyed by Elisa, Lavie's Women's Watches combine classic beauty with contemporary features.