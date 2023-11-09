Lavie becomes a multi-category brand with its foray into the category of watches

The company has recently received funding from its parent company, Bagzone Lifestyles.
Lavie steps into the world of timepieces with the launch of its Women's Watches collection. Priced at INR 5,999, these elegantly designed watches showcase Lavie's commitment to style and innovation. The collection consists of five unique designs, each meticulously created to redefine fashion trends. Ranging from the elegance of Luna to the nature-inspired Venus, and the everlasting charm of Iris Classic, to the glamour of Grace and the self-assuredness conveyed by Elisa, Lavie's Women's Watches combine classic beauty with contemporary features.
Available online on Lavie's official website and at retail outlets nationwide, each watch comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects, backed by Timex-authorized service centers. The watches are presented in Lavie's signature chic light pink box adorned with gold-foiled letters, embodying the brand's commitment to elegance.
Ayush Tainwala, CEO of Lavie, expresses excitement about the launch, stating, "Our latest collection of women's watches reflects our commitment to redefining fashion statements and elevating women's style. This expansion marks a significant step in Lavie's journey, showcasing our dedication to style and innovation."
With recent funding from its parent company, Bagzone Lifestyles, Lavie's foray into women's watches underscores its position as a multi-category brand at the forefront of the evolving fashion industry.