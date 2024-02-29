Lay's debuts 'Lay’s Shapez' sub-brand, launches its first heart-shaped chip

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has introduced its first-ever potato-based sweet flavour chip 'Shapez Heartiez'.
Diversifying its portfolio, Lay's, a potato chips brands in India, unveils Lay’s Shapez Heartiez, with the brand’s first 3D heart-shaped potato based pellet. This introduction also marks the debut of Lay's Shapez, a sub-brand dedicated to pushing the boundaries of snacking with playful shapes, textures, and flavours.
Lay’s Shapez Heartiez has been launched in direct response to the growing need for fun, and crunchy snacks that go beyond traditional offerings in the rapidly expanding potato-based pellet chips market. With Shapez Heartiez, Lay's reiterates its position as a love mark brand, introducing fresh and thrilling experiences for consumers.
Adding a sweet twist to the snacking experience, Lay’s Shapez Heartiez is available in caramel flavour, first-ever sweet flavour chip by Lay’s, alongside the familiar savoury comfort of Masala flavour.
Lay’s Shapez Heartiez is easily available across all retail and e-commerce platforms, at an affordable prices of Rs 5, 10, and 20.
Radiating excitement on the campaign's launch, Saumya Rathor, category lead– Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay's Shapez Heartiez is a delicious embodiment of our continuous drive at Lay's to inject creativity, fun, and flavour into the snacking experience. From the unique heart-shaped pellets themselves to the vibrant and distinctive packaging, every element invites consumers to embark on a delightful journey. By diversifying our offerings with exciting concepts like Shapez Heartiez, we ensure that Lay's remains at the forefront of redefining the snacking experience for our valued consumers."