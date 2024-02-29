Lay's debuts 'Lay’s Shapez' sub-brand, launches its first heart-shaped chip

Radiating excitement on the campaign's launch, Saumya Rathor, category lead– Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay's Shapez Heartiez is a delicious embodiment of our continuous drive at Lay's to inject creativity, fun, and flavour into the snacking experience. From the unique heart-shaped pellets themselves to the vibrant and distinctive packaging, every element invites consumers to embark on a delightful journey. By diversifying our offerings with exciting concepts like Shapez Heartiez, we ensure that Lay's remains at the forefront of redefining the snacking experience for our valued consumers."