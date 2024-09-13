Lay’s is the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26 & FIFA Women's World Cup 2O27

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and to be hosted across three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States – while the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in South America for the first time in 2027. Lay's will break new ground at both tournaments by recognising and rewarding the “Fan of the Match” at every match, spotlighting those in the stands whose passion and energy bring the beautiful game to life and providing them with one-of-a-kind experiences.