Lay’s rolls out WaysToLays food truck with celebrity chef Kunal Kapur

Lay’s, a potato chips brands, is taking its iconic crunch beyond the pack with the launch of its first experiential WaysToLay’s Food Truck in India. Travelling through the streets of Delhi, this culinary experience introduces fans to a range of dishes that celebrate Lay’s flavours in an entirely new way.

Through the food truck, the brand expands its WaysToLays concept, launched earlier this year, by bringing it into the experiential realm. WaysToLays reimagines how Lay’s can be enjoyed beyond the traditional pack. By incorporating Lay’s chips into innovative, locally-inspired recipes, this celebration transforms a simple snack into exciting culinary creations. With a menu and recipes inspired by local tastes and global trends, the food truck serves an array of dishes that incorporate Lay’s chips in imaginative ways.

The journey began with celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and food creator Shivesh Bhatia, who served up Lay’s-inspired recipes with a twist. Renowned chef Manish Mehrotra will also be spotted behind the food truck, creating and serving his own Lay’s-inspired recipes.

Citizens of Delhi are lining up to try unique dishes like Lay’s Chaat (Lay’s Waali Aloo ki Tikki), Lay’s Loaded Chips (Lay’s Ki Latt Lag Gay,Jag Soya Soya Lage), and Lay’s Chocolate Chips, sparking conversations about new ways to enjoy their favourite flavours. Many were inspired to recreate these dishes at home, as the food truck brought a fun take on classic snacks.

Commenting on the launch, Saumya Rathor, marketing director, PepsiCo India said, “At Lay’s, we’re inspired by the deep love people have for our chips and the creative ways they use them in their favourite recipes. Their passion has motivated us to take this to the next level. With our first-ever WaysToLays food truck, we’re not just serving chips — we’re creating moments that bring people together, spreading smiles, and sparking joy across Delhi. It’s about more than just the flavour; it’s about celebrating unforgettable experiences with every bite. We can’t wait for more people to join us and experience the magic themselves”

Building on this enthusiastic start, the food truck is now set to roll into more locations across Delhi and Gurgaon that started from North Campus at Hudson Lake and GBT Nagar (20 to 22 December) and is continuing through South Campus at Satya Niketan Market (23 to 25 December), Nehru Place Market (26 and 28 December), and Sector 56 Market in Gurgaon (29 to 30 December).