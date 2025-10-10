Lay’s unveils new look as it removes artificial ingredients

Lay’s, a potato chip brand under PepsiCo, has rolled out a major global redesign- its biggest in nearly 100 years- celebrating its farm-grown roots and commitment to real ingredients.

The new look emphasises Lay’s 'farm to bag' story, reminding consumers that every chip begins with real potatoes grown on family farms. Despite this heritage, a recent survey found 42% of consumers didn’t realize Lay’s chips are made from real potatoes. The brand aims to change that narrative through new packaging, storytelling, and an ingredient overhaul.

As part of the update, Lay’s will remove all artificial flavors and colors from its core U.S. portfolio by the end of 2025, with its white dips following in 2026. Lay’s Baked will be made with olive oil, while the Kettle Cooked Reduced Fat Original Sea Salt variant will use avocado oil.

The redesign, led by PepsiCo’s Design & Innovation team, brings a warmer sun logo, 'Lay’s Rays' inspired by sunlight, and a palette rooted in natural ingredients. The refreshed identity reflects Lay’s legacy while connecting with modern consumers seeking authenticity.

“The new visual identity celebrates the humble, farm-grown potato- where every Lay’s potato chip starts,” said Alexis Porter, VP of Marketing, Global Lay’s. Denise Truelove, SVP of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods US, added, “We’re offering more choice, more transparency, and more joy with every bite.”

Lay’s works with over 100 family-owned farms in North America, with some potatoes going from harvest to bag in just 48 hours. With this redesign, Lay’s reaffirms its promise — the same iconic taste, now with cleaner ingredients and a deeper connection to its roots.