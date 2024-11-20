Lectrix reveals new logo

Lectrix, the e-mobility arm of SAR Group, unveiled a new logo reflecting its focus on innovation, sustainability, and performance as it enters Phase 2 of its EV journey.

Advertisment

The new Lectrix logo, featuring two intertwined boomerangs in red, represents the brand’s focus on power, innovation, and sustainable mobility. Lectrix is preparing to enter a new era in electric vehicles with a refreshed logo which represents the brand's focus on advancing electric mobility.

Commenting on this milestone, Pritesh Talwar, president, EV business, Lectrix EV said, “We take immense pride in leading the innovation for EV solutions in India. This new logo is a powerful statement of who we are and where we’re headed. The bold red reflects our passion for creating cutting-edge solutions, while the boomerangs symbolise the innovative synergy that drives us forward. As we step into this new phase, our commitment to delivering unmatched performance and sustainable mobility remains steadfast.”