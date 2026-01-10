Leeford Healthcare appoints Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for orthopedic & mobility aids division

Leeford Healthcare has announced Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its Orthopedic & Mobility Aids division and has unveiled a nationwide movement titled ‘Fit Raho Hit Raho’. The initiative aims to enhance India’s understanding of orthopedic and mobility supports by positioning them as proactive, everyday lifestyle essentials, beyond their longstanding perception as post-surgical tools.

With rising awareness around posture, mobility and long-term joint health across age groups, the campaign addresses a critical behavioural gap: the tendency to seek orthopedic support only after pain escalates. The initiative encourages early usage at the first signs of discomfort, during periods of high physical load, or through structured rehabilitation to help delay escalation, manage strain early, and sustain mobility, while continuing to play an equally vital role in post-surgical care.

The ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign will be rolled out through digital films, in-store activations, clinician partnerships, workplace ergonomic drives, rural orthopedic screening camps, physiotherapist training sessions and targeted awareness programmes.

Expressing his excitement on this synergistic collaboration, Tiger Shroff said, “I am glad to be associated with Leeford Healthcare Limited for a campaign that encourages people to take their joint and posture health seriously. Many of us wait for discomfort to worsen before seeking support, when early action can make a significant difference. Orthopedic and mobility aids are not only for post-surgery use, but they can help manage strain, stabilise the body, and prevent escalation when the first signs of stress appear. I believe that anyone active, whether in daily life or in fitness, should understand the importance of protecting their body and recovering correctly, and I am happy to contribute to creating that awareness.”

The campaign places orthopedic supports within the broader framework of modern wellness alongside gym gear, ergonomics and preventive care essentials. Action Superstar Tiger Shroff’s association aligns naturally with audiences for whom discipline, injury prevention and mindful recovery are part of everyday routine.

Sharing her views, Neha Gupta, director, Leeford Healthcare said, “Across India, people are becoming more conscious about movement, posture and long-term joint health, yet most interventions happen only when discomfort has progressed significantly. With ‘Fit Raho Hit Raho’, we aim to shift this mindset from reactive to proactive care. This campaign brings a relatable and medically informed narrative to daily movement and the steps required to support the body before issues escalate. Tiger Shroff’s disciplined approach to wellness aligns seamlessly with this vision. Our goal is to make orthopedic supports a natural part of daily routines, helping people stay active, confident and injury-free.”

The ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign has been conceptualised by Schbang – Mumbai, with production led by Hogarth. It positions orthopedic and mobility aids as accessible, daily-use solutions that help individuals maintain mobility, reduce discomfort and build long-term resilience.

Adding to this, Sidhant Gupta, director, Leeford Healthcare, said, “Our differentiation lies in being both medically credible and accessible. Each product is designed in consultation with clinicians and physiotherapists to complement prescribed therapy and empower individuals to use them proactively—whether it is a student avoiding spinal strain, an office worker managing posture, or an athlete protecting joints. By integrating these supports into conservative care pathways, we are enabling people to sustain movement, prevent injuries, and recover more effectively.”