Legacy Whisky celebrates Diwali with limited-edition festive packs

Legacy Premium Indian Whisky, from Bacardi India, has introduced its limited-edition festive packs for the season, drawing inspiration from diverse Indian art forms and cultural traditions. Each pack pays homage to a different state, capturing the country’s artistic spirit through distinctive, vibrant designs.

Advertisment

The new collection highlights crafts such as Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi weaving and Rajasthan’s Pichwai and miniature paintings, blending local artistry with the celebratory essence of the season.

Sreekanta Dash, senior brand lead - Domestic Dark Spirits, Bacardi India, said: “With Legacy Whisky, we are redefining India’s premium whisky landscape, creating a homegrown blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with select Indian grains. Recently recognized with global accolades, Legacy reflects India’s passion, craftsmanship, and embodies spirit of celebration. With our Limited-Edition packs, each inspired by the stories of different states, we are celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage while offering consumers a unique and memorable way to enjoy the season with their loved ones.”

Crafted as a blend of Indian and Scottish malts with select Indian grains, Legacy offers a smooth, balanced taste with fruity notes, light smoke, toasted oak, and a hint of spice — ideal for festive gatherings.

The whisky has received international recognition, including honors at the World Whiskies Awards 2025 and Asia Spirits Masters 2025.

The limited-edition packs will be available across Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, combining artistic expression with the brand’s signature refinement.