Lemonn is the associate gold partner for India vs. Sri Lanka ODI series

PeepalCo’s investment app, Lemonn, is extending its Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha campaign as the associate gold partner for the 3 match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka and is the official partner for the series broadcast on SonyLIV. The campaign will run from July 27 to August 7, 2024.
Lemonn will have a strong on-ground presence, recognising and rewarding the winning Captain during each match as part of this collaboration. Lemonn ads will be featured on SonyLIV through connected TV and the mobile app, ensuring broader visibility.
Speaking on the announcement, Devam Sardana, business head, Lemonn said, “Looking at the initial success and the shared passion of Indians for Cricket and Bollywood, we are taking our campaign to the next level. By leveraging both connected TV and mobile platforms, we are aiming to attract new users and foster a deeper connection with our existing investors.”
The Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha campaign was first launched during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The campaign achieved a total reach of 60 million and drove a 33-fold increase in organic downloads of the Lemonn app.
Lemonn is an investment app, launched by PeepalCo this year, a house of brands building wealth tech products for India. The app is designed to simplify the process of discovery and decision-making for new and experienced investors, offering easy access to investments in stocks and mutual funds. The platform is offering zero trading brokerage for a year till August 15, 2024.