Lenovo and Leo’s undercover agents get gamers to upgrade their laptops in a game

Lenovo India, along with Intel and creative agency Leo Burnett, has launched a new campaign titled Gamers on Duty. The campaign targets gamers during gameplay and promotes Lenovo Legion, the company’s gaming laptop series, highlighting features such as high-end graphics and advanced cooling technology.

Lenovo Legion has launched a campaign addressing the issue of “camping” in shooter games—a tactic where players hide and shoot from corners, often affecting overall gameplay experience. The brand, known for its gaming laptops, uses the campaign to encourage more active play styles and highlight the performance of its devices built for speed and competitive gaming.

Speaking to gamers, the brand realised that gamers in India are forced to turn into campers as many of them play on outdated laptops - dad’s work laptops, brother’s old hand-me-down laptops or just outdated hardware. With games getting heavier and more detailed each year, most Indian gamers are plagued by inadequate, overheating systems that make the gameplay laggy, and as a result, they turn to camping because it becomes an easier way to play.

Lenovo India, in collaboration with Intel, launched a campaign called “Gamers on Duty” to address camping in shooter games. The brands partnered with 12 gaming influencers, with a combined reach of over 20 million, to enter popular shooter games and identify players using the camping tactic. Campers were offered discounts to upgrade to Lenovo Legion laptops, the company's premium gaming series.

The campaign leveraged a gameplay feature in this popular shooter game that allows a player to sneak up on a camper, hold them as a body shield, and have a 15-second conversation in-game. These agents used the perfect moment to strike up a conversation, when campers are caught and vulnerable, to offer them an upgrade and discount on the Lenovo Legion series.

"At Lenovo, we believe gamers deserve to experience every moment of their gameplay at its absolute best. With this campaign, we wanted to connect with them not just through screens, but in the heat of action -- at the very moment when outdated devices hold them back. Lenovo Legion is engineered to deliver uncompromised performance, so gamers can play fearlessly and experience their full potential. By meeting players exactly where they feel the need for better performance, we’re not just showcasing our technology - we’re empowering them to level up, quite literally." said Chandrika Jain – CMO, Lenovo India.



Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and chairman Leo, South Asia added “This is a great example of how data and tech come together to create a hyper-personalised campaign targeting campers who have been at the receiving end of hate from the entire gaming community. Our idea was to reach out to gamers while they were hiding because of slow laptops and put the brand’s message and offers in the right place, at the right time, and to the right audience.”