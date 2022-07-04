Lenskart partners with fashion designer Rahul Mishra for Paris Haute Couture Week

Over the years Lenskart has garnered recognition as one of the fastest-growing eyewear brands. In keeping with its inclusive vision to have eyewear for everybody, Lenskart aims to tap into an in-vogue audience to reframe eyewear from a functional product into one that is a form of personal expression. Lenskart aims to exhibit its versatile eyewear collection that is just as en-vogue as it is functional. Being an accessory suited for all occasions, Lenskart seamlessly transforms eyewear into an essential element of one’s wardrobe. The association with one of the stalwarts of the Indian fashion industry, Rahul Mishra, takes the brand’s vision to a global platform.