Lenskart's smart audio eyewear Phonic is now available on Zepto

Lenskart, an eyewear brand, aims to redefine the way we see, hear, and stay connected with the launch of Phonic—an audio eyewear. Designed for today’s multitasking generation, Phonic exemplifies Lenskart’s dedication to offering world-class technology at an accessible price.

Phonic combines premium audio features with eyewear, enabling users to take calls, listen to music, and interact with their digital world. This next-level wearable tech keeps you stylishly in sync with your surroundings. With designs like Hustlr, Phonic is set to elevate your multitasking experience. Whether on a Zoom call or using voice commands to check your schedule, Phonic makes it effortless and extraordinary.

To make Phonic even more accessible, Lenskart has partnered with Zepto to aim to exclusively deliver Phonic—smart glasses with built-in speakers—right to your doorstep in just 10 minutes.

"At Lenskart, we are committed to making innovation more accessible than ever. With Zepto’s quick delivery services, Phonic is now just minutes away from reaching our customers. This partnership redefines convenience in e-commerce, ensuring that cutting-edge technology and stylish functionality are available on demand—seamlessly, quickly, and effortlessly," says Madhur Acharya, vice president E-commerce.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer, Zepto shared, "At Zepto, speed isn’t just a promise—it’s our DNA. Partnering with Lenskart to deliver Phonic in just 10 minutes is a game-changer for the way users experience innovation and I thank our Sellers for enabling this. This collaboration merges cutting-edge eyewear technology with our seller’s delivery network, ensuring that convenience and smart living go hand in hand."

Sunglasses are priced at Rs 4,999, while zero-powered glasses are available for Rs 3,999. Phonic offers an affordable entry point to world-class audio-enabled technology. Customers can choose between Hustlr colours, available in Shiny Blue and Matte Black.