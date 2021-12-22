Leos were the luckiest on Bumble in 2021

The app revealed how India dated in 2021.
To score a right swipe on Bumble is easier said than done. We speak from personal experience. This is despite the one billion-plus matches made on Bumble globally in 2021, showing over a 25 per cent increase from the matches made in 2020.
Bumble, yesterday, revealed how Indians dated on its app. From their love of badges to which zodiac signs scored the most, here are the deets.
How Indians dated in 2021
“Dating Intentions” was one of the most popular filters used in 2021 among Bumble users and the app expects the intentional dating trend to continue in 2022 as the majority of single people (54 per cent) in India are more mindful of how and when they date.
Speaking about Bumble badges, Exercise,” “Date Intentions,” “Drinking” and “Education” were some of the most popular badges Indians used on the app.
The top three interest categories for India’s Gen Z and Millennial users were: “Film and TV,” “Food and Drink” and “Sports”.
For Indians who adopted the “Film and TV,” Interest Badge on their Bumble profiles, action & adventure and comedy were the top two genres of choice. While Bollywood was another top choice for Millennials, Anime was the most popular genre among Gen Z.
Coffee was the beverage of choice for Indians who selected the “Food and Drink” interest category followed by beer, foodie and Biryani. Based on those who selected “Sports” as an interest, Cricket, Football and badminton were some of the top sports displayed on Bumble profiles in India.
Coming to personality traits, Bumble data revealed ‘Having a sense of humour’ and ‘an open mind’ were the two most important traits followed by ‘Empathy’ for Bumble users worldwide according to those who adopted the “Values and Traits” Interest Badge on the app.
Zodiac signs continued to be a hot topic amongst the Bumble community. Leos on Bumble were the luckiest in love across the world. They had the most matches of any star sign, followed by Scorpio and Libra in India.
The top Profile Prompts on Bumble in 2021 was reflective of how compatibility was a key component for daters this year. Here is the list of some of the top Profile Prompts that people in India used to open up the conversation with a potential match:
“We’ll get along if…”
“The quickest way to my heart is…”
“Favourite quality in a person”
“Perfect first date”
Most popular Question Games on Bumble in 2021:
“What’s the first thing you find attractive in someone?”
“What’s your go-to comfort food?”
“What is something you’re currently obsessed with?”
Bumble also doled out tips for singles to use in 2022
Send a message when folks are most likely to be online and responsive! The most popular time to be on Bumble is between 7 pm - 10 pm especially during the weekdays as people get ready to wind down from the hustle and bustle of the day and enjoy leisurely activities before bedtime.
Love them or loathe them, emojis have become the new grammar in our daily conversations. The shrugging emoji () is one of the most popular emojis found on Bumble profiles globally in 2021. The aeroplane emoji (✈) was another popular emoji on Bumble profiles as people started travelling again with the ease of lockdowns across the world.
Less is not more: Don’t leave your profile blank! This is your opportunity to show off your amazing sense of humour and let your next potential match get to know a little bit about you. Everyone loves a funny, memorable profile. Remember to keep it positive! Asking a question in your profile that a potential match can answer as their first message to you is always a good idea.
Show off your special and most authentic self: Give specific examples or anecdotes that show your matches that sets you apart. Lots of people are fun, outgoing, adventurous, love to travel, or enjoy being active. If you like to cook, what’s your favourite dish to make? What show are you watching on TV right now? What does your typical Saturday night look like?