LG Electronics India announces Vantika Agrawal as brand ambassador

LG Electronics India has announced Vantika Agrawal, a celebrated chess player as its brand ambassador.

Advertisment

The young Woman Grandmaster, a distinguished three-time Chess Olympiad gold medalist, having secured two golds at the 45th Chess Olympiad, is also a recent recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award that stands testament to her outstanding achievements in the sport.

The partnership underscores LG Electronics’ commitment to empowering young achievers and enhancing lives through innovations that cater to evolving consumer needs.

Commenting on the same, Hong Ju Jeon- MD LG Electronics India said, “At LG Electronics, we pride ourselves on deeply understanding our consumers and continuously innovating to improve their lives. Vantika embodies this same spirit through her relentless pursuit of excellence and her forward thinking mind-set. Like LG, Vantika also aligns perfectly with the aspirations of a new, ambitious India, one that is bold and ready to embrace the future. We are excited to partner with her and embark on this exciting and new journey together.”

Expressing her excitement, Vantika Agrawal said, “I am honoured to be associated with LG Electronics, a brand I have always trusted and admired. In particular, LG’s "Life's Good" brand promise resonates deeply with me, as it emphasizes creating a better quality of life for all. My journey as a chess player has been one of continuous learning, evolution and advancement to achieve new targets — values that LG also exemplifies in its mission to elevate consumer experiences. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with LG Electronics and look forward to making a meaningful impact together.”