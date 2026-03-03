Libas introduces ‘Dear Summer’, inspired by music eras and shared memories

Libas has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Dear Summer: A Curation of Memories’, alongside a new collection influenced by iconic music decades and childhood nostalgia.

Positioned around the idea of nostalgia as an ongoing cultural influence, the campaign aims to connect with millennial and Gen Z consumers by merging familiar cultural cues with modern design elements.

The narrative unfolds across two thematic worlds. The first revisits defining moments from the 80s, 90s and Y2K eras, drawing from their music, style and visual identity. The second looks to the simplicity of childhood summers, inspired by board games, unhurried afternoons and everyday shared experiences.

The collection brings these references together through summer-ready styles that interpret retro influences in a contemporary format. According to the brand, the line seeks to balance emotion-led storytelling with wearable fashion.

Nisha Khatri, head of marketing at Libas, said, “Nostalgia has an undeniable pull, it brings back the music, the moods, and the magic of summers. With the resurgence of concert culture and immersive music experiences, we’re seeing Gen Z and millennials seek meaningful, shared moments beyond the digital world. As screen fatigue grows, there’s a clear shift toward emotion-led expression. This theme is rooted in that cultural moment, reinterpreting iconic eras through a contemporary lens and translating those memories into fashion that feels both timeless and relevant.”

The ‘Dear Summer’ collection is available across Libas’ online and offline stores, as well as on leading marketplaces.