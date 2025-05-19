Libas launches 10-minute delivery on Zepto

Libas, the ultra fast fashion brand is luanching on Zepto, offering delivery of its signature styles in just 10–12 minutes. With this move, Libas continues to strengthen its digital-first strategy and make fashion more accessible and instant for today’s fast-paced consumers.

With availability in 50 cities, including key metropolitan hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the launch brings a curated selection of Libas’ best-selling kurta sets, co-ord sets, and everyday fashion essentials to Zepto’s platform. This collaboration leverages Zepto’s robust hyperlocal delivery network and Libas’ high-demand product range to offer consumers a seamless, on-demand fashion experience.

“At Libas, we’re constantly reimagining how fashion fits into the lives of modern Indian women. Our launch on Zepto is more than just fast delivery—it’s about empowering our customers with instant access to style, no matter the occasion. We’re excited to be among the first fashion brands in India to embrace quick commerce at this scale,” said Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO, Libas.

Devendra Meel, chief business officer, Zepto shared, “Our mission has always been to make lives easier—this time, we’re bringing that promise to your wardrobe. Fast fashion isn’t just a trend—it’s now a timeline and we are glad to have Libas trust Zepto to reach their customers.”.