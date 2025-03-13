Libas launches on Myntra M-Now with 30-minute delivery promise

Libas, a fashion brand, has launched on Myntra’s M-Now, offering delivery of its Indian wear collections in 30 minutes. This move aims to improve shopping convenience and meet modern consumer needs.

The Myntra M-Now collection launches with 150 styles, including popular kurta sets, available for quick delivery. The rollout starts in Bengaluru, offering fast access to Indian wear without long delivery waits.

Sidhant Keshwani, founder and CEO of Libas, shared his thoughts on this exciting expansion: "Libas has shared a strong and enduring partnership with Myntra for over a decade, growing together as a leading force in the ethnic wear segment. Expanding this association through Myntra’s M-Now reflects our commitment to evolving with consumer needs and enhancing accessibility. At Libas, innovation drives our approach, and this collaboration marks a significant step in redefining how customers experience fashion—seamless, and effortlessly integrated into their lifestyles. Strengthening our relationship with Myntra, this initiative reinforces our shared vision of delivering unparalleled convenience without compromising on style and quality.”

Speaking on the launch, Sharon Pais, chief business officer - Myntra, said, “At Myntra, we are constantly innovating to redefine the fashion shopping experience by merging convenience, speed, and style. With Libas now being available on M-Now, we are further empowering our customers to access Indian wear starting 30 minutes. This renewed association reflects our shared vision with Libas to deliver unparalleled experience to millions of customers, enabling them to eliminate trade offs between fashion and speed."