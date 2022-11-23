Licious goes hyperlocal with NTR Jr.

The brand has rolled out a series of ad films to showcase the brand's efforts to serve the best meat products.
Licious, the fresh meats & seafood brand and the D2C unicorn has extended its campaign ‘Licious Ke Nakhre Aapke Kab Banenge?' roping in superstar NTR Jr. popularly known as “Man of the Masses”. This high-voltage partnership between Licious and NTR Jr. will further increase the brand’s reach and bring alive the philosophy of the brand.
The collaboration with leading star NTR Jr. ticks a major milestone for the brand’s journey down south. The hyperlocal move is a testimony to the brand’s efforts for seeping into the hearts of audiences and brand lovers across the nation.
As part of this campaign, Licious will release a series of quirky and fun ad films featuring NTR Jr. in his immensely popular extravagant element. In the first hilarious video, the Young Tiger is seen emphasizing the importance of the preparation process no matter how big or small the dialogue is. In another video, the superstar is seen insisting on the security guard to check him thoroughly as Licious would do for its products. The campaign continues to highlight Licious’ attention to freshness, speciality cuts, 150-check quality processes, and reliable service. The films draw parallels between the processes NTR Jr. has endured perfecting his craft of performance with Licious’ world-class processes to ensure the delivery of high-standard products. After all, perfection needs perseverance and who symbolizes this any better than NTR Jr. himself?
Speaking about the launch, Santosh Hegde, VP, Brand, Licious, said: “We are ecstatic to partner with superstar NTR Jr. for this project, a name that resonates with the masses and has an unabashed charm. The campaign elaborates on our craft and dedication to serving the best quality meat even if that comes at the cost of Nakhras. NTR Jr. is a seamless fit to depict the brand’s philosophy and he will be instrumental in deepening consumer connection in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. The partnership with NTR Jr. will be one for the books and we are glad to have executed our vision and message through him not only for his fans in the South and across the country.”
Speaking about his experience shooting the films, Brand Ambassador NTR Jr. said, “I am a firm believer that to attain perfection, one must possess dedication and passion. Attention to detail is what I follow with all my heart. My partnership with Licious for the new campaign is a result of this shared belief between the brand and me and of course to add to it my love for food and cooking! I am excited to associate with a brand that follows rigorous quality checks to deliver the joy of a perfect meaty meal to its consumers. I am thrilled to be a part of Licious’ mission to deliver the best and always have an eye for perfection because our audience deserves the best! I hope that meat lovers across the country will like the films and entrust Licious for their cravings”