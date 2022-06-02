Licious unveils a new brand identity

A combination of smoky grey, hearty red and creamy white, the logo is designed to enliven the lusciousness that one associates with meat - the taste, texture & aroma of the consumption experience. The logo as well as the other visual elements borrow heavily from the flowy and juicy textures of meats, seafood, and poultry products. The patterns, that can be noticed across all touchpoints of the brand’s interaction with its stakeholders, are subtle details that bring delight to the system.