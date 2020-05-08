Lifebuoy effective against Covid-19 Coronavirus in laboratory tests

Samir Singh, Global EVP, Skin Cleansing at Unilever said: “The uncertainty we continue to face in this global pandemic is challenging for all of us. As we wait for a vaccine to be developed, soap continues to play a crucial role in tackling the spread of the virus. Our hope is that this scientific testing will help reassure people and encourage even greater adoption of hand washing and good hygiene habits, at a time when it has never been more important.”