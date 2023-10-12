Lifebuoy introduces ‘H for Handwashing Games’ to promote hygiene through play

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, minister of school education of Haryana, said, “Accha swasthya jivan ki asli punji hai. Jo bhi hum karna chahte hai jivan me uske liye humara accha swastha hona bahot zaruri hai. Usme ek bahot hi mahatvapurna ang hai humari haatho ki safai, kyuki bahot hi chhote jivanu humare haatho me chipke rehte hai aur hume unke baare me koi jaankari nahi hoti aur keval ek galti ke hum sahi tarike se apne haatho ko saaf nahi karte, khana khane se pehle nahi dhote nahi to uski vajah se hume bahot si bimariya ho sakti hai. Mein sabhi se nivedan karunga ki apne aap ko swasth rakhne ke liye nishchit taur se hum sab acche tarike se apne haath dhoye taki hum bimariyo se bach sake." (Good health is the real capital of life. Whatever we want to do in life, it is very important for us to have good health. One of the most important aspects of it is to clean our hands, because there are so many tiny germs hiding in our hands. Often we have no idea about these germs and eat food without washing our hands properly leading to many diseases. I would request everyone to ensure that we wash our hands properly to keep ourselves healthy and avoid diseases.)