Lifebuoy launches ‘Gift of the Ganga’ in the Metaverse

In under 5 days since the game went live, ‘Gift of the Ganga’ has seen participation of gamers from 10 countries. This includes top gamers and influencers who have together raised awareness and collected nearly 12 tonnes of plastic waste, equivalent to around 6 lakh 1.5 litre PET plastic bottles from the Ganga. Lifebuoy urges many more gamers to join in the collection, as the higher the amount of waste collected; the higher the number of handwash stations the brand will be able to build to help thousands of children across under-served schools in the vicinity/country.