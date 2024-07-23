Lifestyle brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA debuts at the Paris Olympics 2024 with India House

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Focuses on vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable products aimed at global audience.
India House, the inaugural country house for the nation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, announces BEAUTIFUL INDIA as its official partner.
India House, created by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will showcase nation’s rich cultural and sporting heritage, showcasing India’s storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation.
With India House opening its doors to athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts from around the world, and embodying the spirit of unity, diversity, and excellence that defines the Indian ethos, the brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA will make its global debut to further add to the celebrations.
The partnership between India House and BEAUTIFUL INDIA focus on beauty, diversity, and innovation.
India has always been the gateway for life changing journeys. Journeys that inspire adventurers to overcome the forces of nature. And quieter journeys of another kind that inspire seekers to overcome the force of their own natures.
India House spokesperson said, "This partnership symbolizes a shared commitment to celebrating beauty, diversity, innovation and, of course, India at one of the biggest global platforms." BEAUTIFUL INDIA founder, Praveen Kenneth, expressed excitement about the brand's debut at India House highlighting the significance of the journey from the head to the heart.
BEAUTIFUL INDIA's luxury products are vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced. Every ingredient used in making this Luxury offering is ethically sourced and certified. The brand will launch its luxury range, comprising Luxury Perfume, Luxury Candles, Luxury Bath & Body Care, in 12-18 months across select stores, including Paris, Milan, Munich, London, New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Moscow and Dubai. The India launch is scheduled for September 2024.
India House supported by the Reliance Foundation and IOA, represents a collective effort to elevate Indian sports globally and celebrate India’s growth journey as nation.