Linc Pens launches a pocket 'Covid-19 Killer'

As the world looks for nifty ways to protect themselves in the battle against the pandemic, Linc Pen and Plastics has announced the launch of a gizmo of the future – the Pentonic Covid-19 Killer. An infinite quest for research and innovation has always set Linc’s Pentonic range apart as a trailblazer amongst its kind, and the company has risen to meet the need of the hour. The ground-breaking instrument is a finger-free touch device designed to keep one safe in instances of unavoidable physical contact, primed to be the most technologically advanced product from the house of Linc!